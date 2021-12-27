Estate Counselors LLC Sells 1,700 Shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Estate Counselors LLC reduced its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 1.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 106,660 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,700 shares during the period. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF accounts for approximately 1.5% of Estate Counselors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Estate Counselors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $11,646,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 162.1% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 304 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the period. Alaethes Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Context Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the second quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the second quarter valued at about $42,000.

Shares of IJR opened at $113.33 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $114.25. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a twelve month low of $89.79 and a twelve month high of $121.45.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

