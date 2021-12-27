Estate Counselors LLC Sells 38,625 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Estate Counselors LLC decreased its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) by 31.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 85,525 shares of the company’s stock after selling 38,625 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF makes up approximately 2.3% of Estate Counselors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Estate Counselors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $18,602,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Avenue 1 Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Avenue 1 Advisors LLC now owns 7,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,734,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC now owns 1,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. InterOcean Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. InterOcean Capital Group LLC now owns 1,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. TFC Financial Management lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. TFC Financial Management now owns 7,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,650,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wambolt & Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 1,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares in the last quarter.

VB stock opened at $225.18 on Monday. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $189.60 and a 12-month high of $241.06. The company has a 50 day moving average of $228.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $224.81.

