Estate Counselors LLC Sells 47,861 Shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Estate Counselors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 75.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,865 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 47,861 shares during the period. Estate Counselors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $2,605,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley grew its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 14.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,763,384 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,114,000,000 after acquiring an additional 1,613,936 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 28.8% during the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,614,142 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $432,980,000 after acquiring an additional 583,747 shares during the last quarter. WealthNavi Inc. grew its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 7.2% during the third quarter. WealthNavi Inc. now owns 1,883,437 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $309,298,000 after acquiring an additional 126,031 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 11.3% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,662,420 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $275,347,000 after purchasing an additional 168,303 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 93.4% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,527,878 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $253,062,000 after purchasing an additional 737,922 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.41% of the company’s stock.

NYSEARCA:GLD opened at $168.97 on Monday. SPDR Gold Shares has a fifty-two week low of $157.13 and a fifty-two week high of $183.21. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $168.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $167.73.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

