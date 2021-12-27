Ether Zero (ETZ) 24 Hour Volume Tops $5,280.00

Ether Zero (CURRENCY:ETZ) traded up 1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on December 27th. Over the last seven days, Ether Zero has traded 1.2% lower against the dollar. Ether Zero has a market cap of $195,164.80 and approximately $5,280.00 worth of Ether Zero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ether Zero coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $4,021.66 or 0.07998752 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.22 or 0.00074030 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded up 17.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000227 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Etho Protocol (ETHO) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0754 or 0.00000150 BTC.

Akroma (AKA) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0101 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoiin (B2G) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Elementrem (ELE) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Money Plant Token (MPT) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Ether Zero Profile

Ether Zero (CRYPTO:ETZ) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 15th, 2018. Ether Zero’s total supply is 228,469,283 coins and its circulating supply is 186,439,870 coins. The official website for Ether Zero is etherzero.org . Ether Zero’s official Twitter account is @EtherZero_org and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Ether Zero is medium.com/@etherzero

According to CryptoCompare, “EtherZero is a hard fork on Ethereum providing no-fee, high expansibility, real-time transaction or operation feedback services. EtherZero intends to be a general-purpose smart contract platform providing developers with a way of setting up dApps that are not just limited to the finance and business sectors. “

Buying and Selling Ether Zero

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ether Zero directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ether Zero should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ether Zero using one of the exchanges listed above.

