Ethereum Gold 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $5.00 (ETG)

Ethereum Gold (CURRENCY:ETG) traded 8.6% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on December 27th. Ethereum Gold has a total market capitalization of $451,573.40 and $5.00 worth of Ethereum Gold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Ethereum Gold has traded 10.9% lower against the US dollar. One Ethereum Gold coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0224 or 0.00000044 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.78 or 0.00005433 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001246 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001953 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $23.94 or 0.00046788 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001955 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.84 or 0.00007515 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $110.70 or 0.00216388 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

Ethereum Gold Profile

Ethereum Gold (ETG) is a coin. Its launch date was October 11th, 2017. Ethereum Gold’s total supply is 24,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,199,973 coins. Ethereum Gold’s official website is www.etgproject.org . The Reddit community for Ethereum Gold is /r/ethereum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ethereum Gold’s official Twitter account is @ethereumgoldetg and its Facebook page is accessible here . Ethereum Gold’s official message board is medium.com/@amandaETG

According to CryptoCompare, “EthereumGold is an Ethereum clone. It has a supply of 24,000,000 ETG tokens. “

Buying and Selling Ethereum Gold

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ethereum Gold directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ethereum Gold should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ethereum Gold using one of the exchanges listed above.

