Ethverse (ETHV) Market Capitalization Reaches $1.07 Million

Ethverse (CURRENCY:ETHV) traded down 15.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on December 27th. One Ethverse coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.14 or 0.00000273 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Ethverse has traded 6.9% higher against the US dollar. Ethverse has a total market cap of $1.07 million and approximately $4,426.00 worth of Ethverse was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

HEX (HEX) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000583 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $192.69 or 0.00387730 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0759 or 0.00000153 BTC.

Vectorspace AI (VXV) traded up 37.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.79 or 0.00011653 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 18.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0554 or 0.00000111 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00000970 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $624.21 or 0.01256048 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0521 or 0.00000105 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00003544 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded down 75.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Ethverse Coin Profile

Ethverse (CRYPTO:ETHV) is a coin. Its launch date was August 1st, 2020. Ethverse’s total supply is 36,968,268 coins and its circulating supply is 7,878,094 coins. Ethverse’s official website is ethverse.com . The official message board for Ethverse is medium.com/ethverse . Ethverse’s official Twitter account is @ethverse and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Ethverse is an open, interactive, and decentralized virtual universe built using the Minecraft gaming engine and Ethereum blockchain. Ethverse users own and trade land and assets within the world. Ethverse allows users to engage in immersive experiences and monetize assets & services. “

Ethverse Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ethverse directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ethverse should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ethverse using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

