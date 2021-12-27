Euronext (EPA:ENX) Stock Price Up 0.2%

Euronext (EPA:ENX) shares rose 0.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as €89.90 ($102.16) and last traded at €89.35 ($101.53). Approximately 22,149 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 83% from the average daily volume of 128,749 shares. The stock had previously closed at €89.20 ($101.36).

ENX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €108.00 ($122.73) target price on shares of Euronext in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €116.00 ($131.82) price target on Euronext in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, UBS Group set a €105.00 ($119.32) price target on Euronext in a report on Wednesday, November 10th.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of €93.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €94.53.

Euronext N.V., together with its subsidiaries, operates securities and derivatives exchanges in Continental Europe, Ireland, and Norway. The company offers a range of exchange and corporate services, including security listings, cash and derivatives trading, and market data dissemination. It also provides listing venues and cash equities trading venues; and various marketplaces, including multilateral trading facilities for investors, broker-dealers, and other market participants to meet directly to buy and sell cash equities, fixed income securities, and exchange traded products.

