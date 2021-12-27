Evedo (EVED) Price Hits $0.10 on Major Exchanges

Evedo (CURRENCY:EVED) traded down 1.7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on December 27th. Over the last week, Evedo has traded down 13% against the US dollar. Evedo has a market cap of $1.52 million and $905,453.00 worth of Evedo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Evedo coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.10 or 0.00000203 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.77 or 0.00005397 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001240 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001949 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.22 or 0.00047192 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001951 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.86 or 0.00007526 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Evedo Profile

Evedo (EVED) is a coin. Its genesis date was August 28th, 2018. Evedo’s total supply is 17,756,590 coins and its circulating supply is 14,578,017 coins. Evedo’s official Twitter account is @evedotoken and its Facebook page is accessible here . Evedo’s official website is www.evedo.co

According to CryptoCompare, “Evedo is a blockchain-based platform, consisting of B2B & B2C Marketplaces. It unifies all businesses and participants involved in organizing events. Their aim is to build a marketplace and a ecosystem that will help the $850+ Billion event industry grow by connecting all parties without middlemen. Main players in the B2C Marketplace would be Organizers, Promoters and Attendees. The main functions will be to Buy/Sell tickets and market events to new or existing audiences. “

Buying and Selling Evedo

