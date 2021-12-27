Everipedia (IQ) Hits Market Cap of $132.98 Million

Everipedia (CURRENCY:IQ) traded up 0.9% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on December 27th. During the last week, Everipedia has traded up 13.2% against the US dollar. One Everipedia coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0133 or 0.00000026 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Everipedia has a total market cap of $132.98 million and $6.18 million worth of Everipedia was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001968 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00001829 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.07 or 0.00061120 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,018.54 or 0.07904725 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.23 or 0.00077164 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $28.52 or 0.00056100 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $50,848.07 or 1.00021428 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.89 or 0.00007655 BTC.

Everipedia Profile

Everipedia launched on December 19th, 2020. Everipedia’s total supply is 10,021,453,885 coins and its circulating supply is 10,021,448,901 coins. The official website for Everipedia is everipedia.org . The Reddit community for Everipedia is /r/Everipedia and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Everipedia’s official Twitter account is @everipedia and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Everipedia IQ blockchain provides a new paradigm change and knowledge economy to disrupt the old centralized internet knowledge encyclopedia model similar to Wikipedia. By creating a new incentive structure and a distributed backend hosted within a blockchain, the new Everipedia knowledge base will be able to improve upon all fundamental features of Wikipedia. “

Everipedia Coin Trading

