EverRise (RISE) Price Reaches $0.0010 on Top Exchanges

EverRise (CURRENCY:RISE) traded down 1.8% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on December 27th. During the last seven days, EverRise has traded up 8.9% against the US dollar. EverRise has a market cap of $64.68 million and $1.27 million worth of EverRise was traded on exchanges in the last day. One EverRise coin can now be purchased for $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Muse (MUSE) traded up 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $27.81 or 0.00054832 BTC.

Rise Protocol (RISE) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.79 or 0.00061551 BTC.

Rise (RISE) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000010 BTC.

SounDAC (XSD) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

TECHNOLOGY INNOVATION PROJECT (TIP) traded 21.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00001364 BTC.

SugarBounce (TIP) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001657 BTC.

EverRise [old] (RISE) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About EverRise

RISE is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 24th, 2016. EverRise’s total supply is 71,618,033,988 coins and its circulating supply is 63,879,133,973 coins. EverRise’s official Twitter account is @EverRiseToken

According to CryptoCompare, “RISE is a Dapp and Smart Contract creation and deployment user-friendly platform based on Lisk and created to reinforce programming language diversity and security. Rise allows developers to use any programming language to create dapps as well as the creation of sidechains for specific decentralized applications so that users don't have to download the whole Blockchain to use an app built on RISE. “

Buying and Selling EverRise

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EverRise directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EverRise should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy EverRise using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

