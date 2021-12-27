EVgo (NYSE:EVGO) Trading Down 4.5%

Shares of EVgo Inc. (NYSE:EVGO) were down 4.5% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $9.98 and last traded at $10.00. Approximately 5,669 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 3,600,312 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.47.

Several analysts recently commented on EVGO shares. Citigroup started coverage on shares of EVgo in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company. Capital One Financial started coverage on shares of EVgo in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of EVgo in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of EVgo from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $11.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of EVgo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.83.

The company has a current ratio of 13.37, a quick ratio of 13.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.82. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $11.76.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of EVgo during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,720,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of EVgo during the 3rd quarter worth about $14,089,000. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of EVgo during the 3rd quarter worth about $8,150,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new position in shares of EVgo during the 2nd quarter worth about $12,091,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of EVgo during the 3rd quarter worth about $5,800,000. Institutional investors own 6.19% of the company’s stock.

EVgo

EVgo Inc operates a fast charging network for electric vehicles in the United States. It owns and operates approximately 800 fast charging locations in 65 metropolitan areas across 34 states. The company was founded in 2010 and is based in Los Angeles, California.

