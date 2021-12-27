EVN (OTCMKTS:EVNVY) Reaches New 12-Month High at $5.97

Shares of EVN AG (OTCMKTS:EVNVY) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $5.97 and last traded at $5.97, with a volume of 0 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.97.

Separately, AlphaValue lowered shares of EVN to a “reduce” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.07. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $5.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.02. The company has a market cap of $5.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.59 and a beta of 1.36.

EVN AG engages in the provision of electricity and natural gas utility services. It operates through the following segments: Energy, Generation, Networks, South East Europe, Environment, and All Other. The Energy segment involves in procurement of electricity, natural gas, and energy carriers. The Generation segment offers electricity generation from thermal sources and renewable energies.

