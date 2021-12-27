ExclusiveCoin (EXCL) Market Capitalization Achieves $372,589.60

ExclusiveCoin (CURRENCY:EXCL) traded up 2.2% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on December 27th. ExclusiveCoin has a total market capitalization of $372,589.60 and approximately $1,454.00 worth of ExclusiveCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ExclusiveCoin coin can now be bought for $0.0637 or 0.00000123 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, ExclusiveCoin has traded 7.1% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

SuperFarm (SUPER) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00002642 BTC.

Star Atlas DAO (POLIS) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.82 or 0.00011231 BTC.

PAC Protocol (PAC) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000005 BTC.

DECOIN (DTEP) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000319 BTC.

Footballcoin (XFC) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0106 or 0.00000021 BTC.

ColossusXT (COLX) traded down 34.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MONK (MONK) traded 12.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0431 or 0.00000083 BTC.

PENG (PENG) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BitGuild PLAT (PLAT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC.

MilliMeter (MM) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001264 BTC.

ExclusiveCoin Profile

EXCL is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 12th, 2016. ExclusiveCoin’s total supply is 5,851,627 coins. The Reddit community for ExclusiveCoin is /r/exclusivecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for ExclusiveCoin is exclusivecoin.pw . ExclusiveCoin’s official Twitter account is @exclusivecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Exclusive coin is a pure Proof of Stake alternative cryptocurrency. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Buying and Selling ExclusiveCoin

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ExclusiveCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ExclusiveCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ExclusiveCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

