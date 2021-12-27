Exeedme (XED) Market Cap Tops $27.37 Million

Exeedme (CURRENCY:XED) traded up 3.9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on December 27th. Exeedme has a market capitalization of $27.37 million and approximately $745,079.00 worth of Exeedme was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Exeedme has traded up 15.6% against the dollar. One Exeedme coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.43 or 0.00000852 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002006 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00001817 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.96 or 0.00060052 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3,955.02 or 0.07928373 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $39.12 or 0.00078423 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $49,835.86 or 0.99902700 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $27.20 or 0.00054519 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 12% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.86 or 0.00007744 BTC.

About Exeedme

Exeedme’s launch date was December 29th, 2020. Exeedme’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 64,367,999 coins. Exeedme’s official Twitter account is @eXeedme and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Exeedme is a blockchain-powered tournament platform allowing gamers at all skill-levels to monetise their skills. “

Exeedme Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Exeedme directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Exeedme should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Exeedme using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

