eXp World Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPI) CEO Glenn Darrel Sanford Sells 9,000 Shares

eXp World Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPI) CEO Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.01, for a total value of $324,090.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Glenn Darrel Sanford also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, December 21st, Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 9,000 shares of eXp World stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.21, for a total value of $316,890.00.

On Friday, December 17th, Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 9,000 shares of eXp World stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.37, for a total value of $309,330.00.

On Wednesday, December 15th, Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 9,000 shares of eXp World stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.20, for a total value of $298,800.00.

On Friday, December 10th, Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 9,000 shares of eXp World stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.41, for a total value of $318,690.00.

On Monday, December 13th, Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 9,000 shares of eXp World stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.66, for a total value of $302,940.00.

On Tuesday, December 7th, Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 12,500 shares of eXp World stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.35, for a total value of $466,875.00.

On Tuesday, November 30th, Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 12,500 shares of eXp World stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.26, for a total value of $453,250.00.

On Tuesday, November 23rd, Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 12,500 shares of eXp World stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.73, for a total value of $459,125.00.

On Tuesday, November 2nd, Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 12,500 shares of eXp World stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.50, for a total value of $631,250.00.

On Tuesday, October 26th, Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 12,500 shares of eXp World stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.29, for a total value of $666,125.00.

EXPI traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $35.88. The stock had a trading volume of 519,957 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,432,680. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.34 and a beta of 3.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a current ratio of 2.48. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.72. eXp World Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $22.52 and a 52 week high of $90.00.

eXp World (NASDAQ:EXPI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $999.05 million. eXp World had a return on equity of 45.33% and a net margin of 2.22%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 96.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.10 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that eXp World Holdings, Inc. will post 0.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th were given a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.45%. eXp World’s payout ratio is 34.04%.

EXPI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. DA Davidson dropped their target price on eXp World from $66.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 4th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of eXp World in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut eXp World from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, TheStreet cut eXp World from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, eXp World currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.67.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EXPI. Integrated Advisors Network LLC boosted its position in eXp World by 248.9% in the 2nd quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 1,988,237 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $77,084,000 after buying an additional 1,418,397 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in eXp World by 9.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,323,730 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $361,481,000 after acquiring an additional 831,910 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in eXp World during the third quarter worth about $12,866,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in eXp World by 17.9% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,405,779 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $54,502,000 after acquiring an additional 213,817 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in eXp World by 18.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,164,839 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $45,161,000 after acquiring an additional 182,819 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.96% of the company’s stock.

eXp World Company Profile

eXp World Holdings, Inc operates as a cloud-based real estate brokerage firm. It focuses on the development and use of cloud-based technologies in order to grow an international brokerage without the burden of physical brick and mortar offices and redundant staffing costs. The firm offers software subscriptions to customers to access its virtual reality software platform through VirBELA.

