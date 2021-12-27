Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) Sets New 12-Month High at $219.82

Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $219.82 and last traded at $219.82, with a volume of 5050 shares. The stock had previously closed at $218.00.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $196.00 target price on shares of Extra Space Storage in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Extra Space Storage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $211.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Extra Space Storage from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 29th. Truist Securities upped their target price on shares of Extra Space Storage from $188.00 to $213.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $237.00 target price on shares of Extra Space Storage in a report on Monday, November 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $193.38.

The stock has a market cap of $29.43 billion, a PE ratio of 40.60, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.49. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $201.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $183.75.

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by ($0.31). Extra Space Storage had a return on equity of 22.72% and a net margin of 49.09%. The company had revenue of $351.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $338.35 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.31 EPS. Extra Space Storage’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Extra Space Storage Inc. will post 6.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. Extra Space Storage’s payout ratio is currently 93.11%.

In other Extra Space Storage news, COO Matthew T. Herrington sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.53, for a total value of $81,012.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO P Scott Stubbs sold 4,625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.75, for a total value of $988,593.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 8,775 shares of company stock valued at $1,702,643. 2.64% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Extra Space Storage by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,145,108 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,463,991,000 after buying an additional 506,139 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Extra Space Storage by 3.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,730,658 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,266,436,000 after purchasing an additional 243,328 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Extra Space Storage by 26.4% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,575,561 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $749,568,000 after purchasing an additional 954,905 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Extra Space Storage by 5.2% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,921,772 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $489,769,000 after purchasing an additional 143,392 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of Extra Space Storage by 18.6% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,808,740 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $471,841,000 after purchasing an additional 440,707 shares during the period. 95.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR)

Extra Space Storage, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It operates through the following segments: Self-Storage Operations and Tenant Reinsurance. The Self-Storage Operations segment includes rental operations of wholly-owned stores. The Tenant Reinsurance segment includes reinsurance of risks relating to the loss of goods stored by tenants in stores.

