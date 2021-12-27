extraDNA Trading 5% Lower This Week (XDNA)

extraDNA (CURRENCY:XDNA) traded 0.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on December 27th. One extraDNA coin can now be purchased for $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. extraDNA has a market capitalization of $390,636.93 and approximately $53,379.00 worth of extraDNA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, extraDNA has traded 5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50,898.12 or 1.00119870 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.89 or 0.00058790 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $151.32 or 0.00297656 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $237.90 or 0.00467959 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.38 or 0.00004673 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.63 or 0.00156643 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded 19% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.55 or 0.00010911 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.03 or 0.00011867 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001636 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded up 31.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00000995 BTC.

extraDNA Coin Profile

XDNA is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the HEX hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 18th, 2018. extraDNA’s total supply is 11,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 961,184,497 coins. The Reddit community for extraDNA is https://reddit.com/r/xHumanity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . extraDNA’s official Twitter account is @XDNA_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here . extraDNA’s official website is xhumanity.org . The official message board for extraDNA is medium.com/@xHumanity

According to CryptoCompare, “XDNA is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency that uses the Keccak algorithm. XDNA features a second layer network of masternodes that process private and near-instant transactions. It also has another feature named BitGun that aims to provide dynamic changed block rewards. In addition, a dual mining mode in Claymore's miner option is available to the user. XDNA foundation is associated with XDNA and it is a non-commercial charity fund that aims to make use of modern technologies to spread their donations around the world. 3 levels of masternodes:XDNA Light Node (XDNA-LN) required for masternode 5000 coinsXDNA Medium Node (XDNA-MN) required for masternode 10000 coinsXDNA Full Node (XDNA-FN) required for masternode 50000 coins XDNA website and social media are down. “

extraDNA Coin Trading

