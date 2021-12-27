Exxaro Resources (OTCMKTS:EXXAY) Stock Price Up 6%

Exxaro Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:EXXAY) shot up 6% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $8.10 and last traded at $8.10. 1,200 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 18% from the average session volume of 1,020 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.64.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $8.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

Exxaro Resources Company Profile (OTCMKTS:EXXAY)

Exxaro Resources Limited engages in coal, iron ore investment, pigment manufacturing, renewable energy, and residual base metal businesses in South Africa, Europe, the United States, and Australia. The company operates through Coal; Ferrous; Energy; and Other segments. It produces thermal coal, metallurgical coal, and semi-soft coking coal products primarily in the Waterberg and Mpumalanga regions; offers gas-atomised ferrosilicon for use in separation plants, as well as iron ore; and operates two wind farms.

