F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB) Position Reduced by Amalgamated Bank

Amalgamated Bank trimmed its stake in shares of F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB) by 8.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 254,650 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 23,415 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank owned approximately 0.08% of F.N.B. worth $2,959,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of FNB. Corient Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of F.N.B. by 6.8% during the second quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 14,485 shares of the bank’s stock worth $179,000 after purchasing an additional 919 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its holdings in shares of F.N.B. by 1.6% during the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 62,531 shares of the bank’s stock worth $771,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of F.N.B. by 3.1% during the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 33,403 shares of the bank’s stock worth $388,000 after purchasing an additional 1,002 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its holdings in shares of F.N.B. by 16.4% during the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 7,461 shares of the bank’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares during the period. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR raised its holdings in shares of F.N.B. by 4.7% during the third quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 26,049 shares of the bank’s stock worth $303,000 after purchasing an additional 1,179 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.71% of the company’s stock.

Get F.N.B. alerts:

FNB has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of F.N.B. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating on shares of F.N.B. in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of F.N.B. from $14.00 to $13.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, F.N.B. presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.99.

FNB stock opened at $11.98 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. F.N.B. Co. has a fifty-two week low of $9.28 and a fifty-two week high of $13.82. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.89. The stock has a market cap of $3.82 billion, a PE ratio of 10.42 and a beta of 1.27.

F.N.B. (NYSE:FNB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 17th. The bank reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $321.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $306.91 million. F.N.B. had a net margin of 28.01% and a return on equity of 8.20%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.26 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that F.N.B. Co. will post 1.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.01%. F.N.B.’s payout ratio is 41.74%.

About F.N.B.

F.N.B. Corp. is a financial holding company. It engages in the provision of financial services to consumers, corporations, governments, and small to medium-sized businesses. The firm operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Wealth Management, Insurance, and Other. The Community Banking segment includes commercial and consumer banking services.

See Also: Why are trading ranges significant?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FNB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB).

Receive News & Ratings for F.N.B. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for F.N.B. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.