Faceter Price Reaches $0.0018 on Top Exchanges (FACE)

Faceter (CURRENCY:FACE) traded 12.1% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on December 27th. Faceter has a total market cap of $854,189.82 and $47.00 worth of Faceter was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Faceter coin can currently be bought for about $0.0018 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Faceter has traded 13.3% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.78 or 0.00005433 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001246 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001953 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.94 or 0.00046788 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001955 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.84 or 0.00007515 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $110.70 or 0.00216388 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

Faceter Profile

Faceter is a coin. Faceter’s total supply is 936,154,235 coins and its circulating supply is 468,136,184 coins. Faceter’s official website is tokensale.faceter.io . Faceter’s official Twitter account is @FaceterOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Faceter is medium.com/faceter

According to CryptoCompare, “Faceter is a decentralized surveillance system for consumers. Faceter makes video surveillance smart, through enhanced face detection, object detection, and real-time video analysis. These features allow cameras to understand the situation and respond to it, offering security to all customers. FACE is an ERC-20 token that powers this decentralized network enabling flexible, transparent, cross-border closed-loop settlement mechanism for all participants. “

Faceter Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Faceter directly using US dollars.

