Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO) Shares Purchased by Dupont Capital Management Corp

Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its holdings in Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO) by 29.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 11,931 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 2,737 shares during the quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Fair Isaac were worth $4,748,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of FICO. FMR LLC grew its position in Fair Isaac by 3,261.9% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 26,525 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,205,000 after buying an additional 25,736 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Fair Isaac by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 13,032 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,550,000 after purchasing an additional 788 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Fair Isaac by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 43,449 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $21,849,000 after purchasing an additional 2,428 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Fair Isaac by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 54,568 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,430,000 after purchasing an additional 6,824 shares during the period. Finally, Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. acquired a new position in Fair Isaac in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $9,071,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on FICO shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Fair Isaac to a “buy” rating and set a $522.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Fair Isaac from $550.00 to $463.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of Fair Isaac from $630.00 to $550.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fair Isaac from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $464.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Fair Isaac currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $543.71.

In related news, Director Joanna Rees sold 250 shares of Fair Isaac stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $398.52, for a total value of $99,630.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Thomas A. Bowers sold 456 shares of Fair Isaac stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $408.10, for a total transaction of $186,093.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 3.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:FICO opened at $435.10 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.46. Fair Isaac Co. has a 12-month low of $342.89 and a 12-month high of $553.97. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $392.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $443.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.45 and a beta of 1.25.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The technology company reported $3.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.37 by $1.55. Fair Isaac had a net margin of 29.78% and a return on equity of 205.21%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.78 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Fair Isaac Co. will post 12.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fair Isaac Corp. engages in the provision of decision management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Applications, Scores, and Decision Management Software. The Applications segment includes decision management applications designed for a type of business problem or process such as marketing, account origination, customer management, fraud, collections, and insurance claims management.

