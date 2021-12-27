Fairfax India (TSE:FIH.U) Trading Up 0.6%

Fairfax India Holdings Corp (TSE:FIH.U)’s stock price was up 0.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$11.87 and last traded at C$11.87. Approximately 1,100 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 55,754 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$11.80.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Fairfax India from C$16.00 to C$18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th.

Get Fairfax India alerts:

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$12.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$13.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.43, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market cap of C$1.69 billion and a P/E ratio of 2.66.

Fairfax India Holdings Corporation, an investment holding company, engages in investment activities in India. The company invests in public and private equity securities and debt instruments in India and Indian businesses, or other businesses with customers, suppliers, or business primarily conducted in, or dependent on, India.

Featured Story: How to interpret Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD)

Receive News & Ratings for Fairfax India Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fairfax India and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.