FairGame (FAIR) Hits One Day Volume of $12.97 Million

FairGame (CURRENCY:FAIR) traded down 7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on December 27th. In the last seven days, FairGame has traded up 59.8% against the US dollar. One FairGame coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0208 or 0.00000040 BTC on exchanges. FairGame has a total market cap of $19.96 million and approximately $12.97 million worth of FairGame was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

FAIR is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Groestl hashing algorithm. It launched on March 6th, 2014. FairGame’s total supply is 1,200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 960,000,000 coins. FairGame’s official website is fair.game . FairGame’s official Twitter account is @FairCoinTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “FairCoin is a decentralised virtual currency, distributed through a vast airdrop process during the 6th and 8th of March, 2014 . An approximate 49,750 addresses were logged for the giveaway, each able to claim 1000 FAIR per hour. Automated airdrop claiming methods had no effect, as each IP address could register once per hour, and 2 different captchas had to be solved. These security precautions were hidden till the day of distribution. FairCoin's vast distribution method allowed a good portion of the cryptocurrency community to claim a little bit of the 50,000,000 FairCoins, each. “

