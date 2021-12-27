Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE) Shares Down 5.7%

Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE) shares were down 5.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $60.60 and last traded at $60.69. Approximately 8,032 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 1,044,531 shares. The stock had previously closed at $64.34.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on FATE shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Fate Therapeutics from $74.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Roth Capital lowered their price objective on shares of Fate Therapeutics from $90.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Wedbush raised shares of Fate Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $71.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on shares of Fate Therapeutics from $118.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Fate Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.06.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $56.19 and a 200-day moving average of $70.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.23 and a beta of 1.46.

Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.58) by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $14.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.67 million. Fate Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 28.25% and a negative net margin of 359.66%. Fate Therapeutics’s revenue was up 88.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.36) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Fate Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Fate Therapeutics news, VP Yu-Waye Chu sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.46, for a total transaction of $385,950.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Edward J. Dulac III sold 19,460 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.53, for a total value of $1,216,833.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 167,937 shares of company stock worth $9,586,404 in the last three months. 18.58% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bridgefront Capital LLC boosted its position in Fate Therapeutics by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bridgefront Capital LLC now owns 2,769 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $240,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 32,013 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,897,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 21,844 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,295,000 after buying an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC now owns 30,890 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,831,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 51.3% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 790 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.31% of the company’s stock.

Fate Therapeutics Company Profile

Fate Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of programmed cellular immunotherapies for cancer and immune disorder. Its pipeline of products includes immuno-ocology candidates and immuno-regulation candidates. The company was founded by Philip Beachy, Sheng Ding, Rudolf Jaenisch, Randall T. Moon, Michael Rudnicki, David Scadden, Leonard Zon, Alexander Rives, Scott Wolchko, and John D.

