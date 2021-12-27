FC Barcelona Fan Token Hits One Day Trading Volume of $2.63 Million (BAR)

FC Barcelona Fan Token (CURRENCY:BAR) traded 5.2% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on December 27th. One FC Barcelona Fan Token coin can currently be bought for $9.19 or 0.00018482 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, FC Barcelona Fan Token has traded up 7% against the US dollar. FC Barcelona Fan Token has a market cap of $32.62 million and approximately $2.63 million worth of FC Barcelona Fan Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.60 or 0.00005238 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001185 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002013 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $22.23 or 0.00044728 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002008 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 10.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.54 or 0.00007125 BTC.

FC Barcelona Fan Token Profile

FC Barcelona Fan Token is a coin. It launched on December 1st, 2017. FC Barcelona Fan Token’s total supply is 40,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,551,733 coins. FC Barcelona Fan Token’s official Twitter account is @TBISINC . FC Barcelona Fan Token’s official message board is medium.com/socios . The official website for FC Barcelona Fan Token is www.socios.com/fcbarcelona

Buying and Selling FC Barcelona Fan Token

