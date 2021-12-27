Fear (FEAR) Reaches Market Capitalization of $9.60 Million

Fear (CURRENCY:FEAR) traded down 0.9% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on December 27th. In the last seven days, Fear has traded up 11.9% against the dollar. Fear has a total market cap of $9.60 million and approximately $6.11 million worth of Fear was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Fear coin can now be bought for approximately $1.47 or 0.00002896 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.74 or 0.00005395 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001233 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001969 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $23.09 or 0.00045520 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001970 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.75 or 0.00007395 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Fear Coin Profile

Fear (CRYPTO:FEAR) is a coin. It launched on April 30th, 2021. Fear’s total supply is 65,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,532,157 coins. Fear’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Fear NFT's develop horror-based blockchain NFT games targeting teenagers and young adults. Utilising its gamer base and strong organic brand value, it aims to enrich the gaming experience for existing and new gamers by introducing game asset ownership and interactivity via those assets. “

Fear Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fear directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Fear should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Fear using one of the exchanges listed above.

