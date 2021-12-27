Fear NFTs (FEAR) Price Tops $1.27 on Exchanges

Fear NFTs (CURRENCY:FEAR) traded down 5.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on December 27th. Over the last week, Fear NFTs has traded down 5.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Fear NFTs coin can currently be purchased for $1.27 or 0.00002812 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Fear NFTs has a market capitalization of $8.31 million and $2.72 million worth of Fear NFTs was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Fear NFTs alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001938 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00001838 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.66 or 0.00063267 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,074.97 or 0.07894607 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.83 or 0.00077166 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $51,498.25 or 0.99769740 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $28.02 or 0.00054279 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.13 or 0.00008006 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Fear NFTs Profile

Fear NFTs’ total supply is 65,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,532,157 coins. Fear NFTs’ official Twitter account is @fearnfts

Buying and Selling Fear NFTs

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fear NFTs directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Fear NFTs should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Fear NFTs using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Fear NFTs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Fear NFTs and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.