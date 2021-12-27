Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF) Shares Bought by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF) by 1.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 113,929 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Fidelity National Financial were worth $5,165,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FNF. Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in Fidelity National Financial by 35.6% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,151 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in Fidelity National Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at $63,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC increased its holdings in Fidelity National Financial by 126.4% in the 2nd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 1,492 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 833 shares during the period. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial in the 2nd quarter worth about $91,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,037 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. 79.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Fidelity National Financial alerts:

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $56.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $65.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fidelity National Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th.

In other Fidelity National Financial news, CEO Raymond R. Quirk sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.75, for a total value of $5,075,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Peter T. Sadowski sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.86, for a total value of $687,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:FNF opened at $50.90 on Monday. Fidelity National Financial, Inc. has a 1-year low of $35.72 and a 1-year high of $52.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.48 billion, a PE ratio of 5.47 and a beta of 1.40.

Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.38. Fidelity National Financial had a return on equity of 25.68% and a net margin of 18.40%. The business had revenue of $3.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.48 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Fidelity National Financial, Inc. will post 7.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.46%. This is an increase from Fidelity National Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Fidelity National Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.92%.

About Fidelity National Financial

Fidelity National Financial, Inc is engaged in the provision of title insurance and transaction services to real estate and mortgage industries. Its services include title insurance, escrow and other title-related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and reconveyances, and home warranty products; and technology and transaction services to the real estate and mortgage industries.

Featured Story: Quick Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FNF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity National Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity National Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.