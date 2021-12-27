Filecoin Market Cap Hits $5.82 Billion (FIL)

Filecoin (CURRENCY:FIL) traded up 9.3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on December 27th. One Filecoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $40.85 or 0.00079683 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Filecoin has traded up 16.6% against the U.S. dollar. Filecoin has a total market cap of $5.82 billion and approximately $827.57 million worth of Filecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001951 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00001842 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $31.83 or 0.00062085 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4,055.32 or 0.07910626 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $29.87 or 0.00058262 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51,221.75 or 0.99917216 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.87 or 0.00007553 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00002734 BTC.

Filecoin Profile

Filecoin was first traded on July 19th, 2017. Filecoin’s total supply is 142,415,147 coins. The official website for Filecoin is filecoin.io . Filecoin’s official Twitter account is @Filecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Filecoin is a decentralized storage network that turns cloud storage into an algorithmic market. The market runs on a blockchain with a native protocol token (also called “Filecoin”), which miners earn by providing storage to clients. Conversely, clients spend Filecoin hiring miners to store or distribute data. Filecoin miners compete to mine blocks with sizable rewards, but Filecoin mining power is proportional to active storage, which directly provides a useful service to clients. “

Buying and Selling Filecoin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Filecoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Filecoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Filecoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

