Filo Mining (CVE:FIL) Trading Down 0.1%

Filo Mining Corp. (CVE:FIL) shares fell 0.1% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$8.70 and last traded at C$8.97. 191,345 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 14% from the average session volume of 222,999 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$8.98.

Several brokerages have recently commented on FIL. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Filo Mining in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on Filo Mining from C$14.50 to C$15.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Scotiabank set a C$13.50 price target on Filo Mining and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Filo Mining from C$13.00 to C$16.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Filo Mining currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$13.53.

Get Filo Mining alerts:

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$8.97. The company has a market cap of C$1.02 billion and a P/E ratio of -46.72. The company has a quick ratio of 9.80, a current ratio of 9.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Filo Mining (CVE:FIL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported C($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Sell-side analysts forecast that Filo Mining Corp. will post -3.2399998 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Alessandro Bitelli sold 2,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$11.97, for a total transaction of C$33,521.60. Following the sale, the director now owns 82,000 shares in the company, valued at C$981,704. Also, Director James Andrew Beck sold 90,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$9.08, for a total transaction of C$817,200.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 180,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,634,400. Over the last three months, insiders sold 100,700 shares of company stock valued at $953,309.

About Filo Mining (CVE:FIL)

Filo Mining Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Chile and Argentina. Its flagship property is the Filo del Sol project, a copper, gold, and silver project located along the border of Region III, Chile and San Juan Province, Argentina.

Featured Article: What is total return in investing?

Receive News & Ratings for Filo Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Filo Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.