Financial Advocates Investment Management Acquires 3,830 Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV)

Financial Advocates Investment Management grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV) by 4.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 88,515 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,830 shares during the quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management owned approximately 0.05% of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF worth $7,917,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BIV. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 219.0% during the 3rd quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC now owns 402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $104,000. Brookstone Capital Management raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 17.9% during the third quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 148,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,251,000 after acquiring an additional 22,557 shares in the last quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 7.7% in the third quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. now owns 4,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $390,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the period. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 1.8% in the third quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 11,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,072,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of BIV stock opened at $87.72 on Monday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $87.65 and a twelve month high of $92.91. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $88.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $89.71.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

Featured Article: Most Volatile Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.