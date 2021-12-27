Financial Advocates Investment Management Buys 8,389 Shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV)

Financial Advocates Investment Management increased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV) by 15.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 61,265 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,389 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF were worth $4,134,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Guidance Point Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF in the third quarter worth $37,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory grew its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 55.2% in the third quarter. Goodwin Investment Advisory now owns 630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the period. Covington Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF in the second quarter worth about $49,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 398.1% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 767 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 613 shares during the period. Finally, Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 108.8% during the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares in the last quarter.

SCHV opened at $72.12 on Monday. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a 12 month low of $58.22 and a 12 month high of $72.75. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $71.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $69.95.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

