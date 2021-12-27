Financial Advocates Investment Management Grows Holdings in Invesco Active U.S. Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:PSR)

Financial Advocates Investment Management grew its position in Invesco Active U.S. Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:PSR) by 7.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 44,333 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,090 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management owned about 3.63% of Invesco Active U.S. Real Estate ETF worth $4,571,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brio Consultants LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco Active U.S. Real Estate ETF by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Brio Consultants LLC now owns 93,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,600,000 after purchasing an additional 3,807 shares in the last quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC raised its position in Invesco Active U.S. Real Estate ETF by 8.4% during the second quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 44,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,585,000 after acquiring an additional 3,442 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Invesco Active U.S. Real Estate ETF by 96.9% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 40,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,206,000 after buying an additional 19,995 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invesco Active U.S. Real Estate ETF by 1.7% in the third quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 39,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,093,000 after acquiring an additional 661 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Invesco Active U.S. Real Estate ETF by 19.7% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 22,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,302,000 after purchasing an additional 3,657 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco Active U.S. Real Estate ETF stock opened at $115.66 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $112.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $108.87. Invesco Active U.S. Real Estate ETF has a 1-year low of $82.65 and a 1-year high of $116.30.

PowerShares U.S. Real Estate Fund (the Fund) seeks high total return by investing in securities of companies that are principally engaged in the United States Real Estate industry and included within the FTSE NAREIT All Equity REITs Index. The Fund structures and selects its investments primarily from a universe of securities that are included within the FTSE NAREIT All Equity REITs Index at the time of purchase.

