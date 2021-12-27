Financial Advocates Investment Management Grows Stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG)

Financial Advocates Investment Management grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG) by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 63,206 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,979 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management owned 0.05% of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF worth $6,473,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 137.0% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 2,225.0% in the 2nd quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 279 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the period. Horan Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF in the third quarter worth about $38,000.

iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF stock opened at $115.09 on Monday. iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $84.53 and a fifty-two week high of $117.42. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $112.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $107.31.

