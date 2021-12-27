Financial Advocates Investment Management Has $10.21 Million Holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Financial Advocates Investment Management trimmed its position in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 10.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,171 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 1,619 shares during the quarter. Tesla accounts for 0.7% of Financial Advocates Investment Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Financial Advocates Investment Management’s holdings in Tesla were worth $10,214,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Tesla by 0.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 58,931,414 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $40,055,683,000 after buying an additional 334,675 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tesla by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,311,100 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $8,342,557,000 after acquiring an additional 339,745 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Tesla by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,258,739 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $3,574,365,000 after acquiring an additional 31,814 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in Tesla by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,491,234 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $3,052,696,000 after purchasing an additional 239,826 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Tesla by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,549,907 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $2,412,873,000 after purchasing an additional 70,410 shares in the last quarter. 39.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on TSLA shares. Guggenheim began coverage on Tesla in a research report on Monday, December 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $924.00 price target for the company. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Tesla from $725.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Tesla from $825.00 to $950.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on Tesla from $940.00 to $1,040.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $830.00 price objective on Tesla in a research note on Thursday. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Tesla has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $806.50.

Tesla stock opened at $1,076.71 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.39. Tesla, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $539.49 and a fifty-two week high of $1,243.49. The stock has a market cap of $1.08 trillion, a P/E ratio of 345.31, a PEG ratio of 5.95 and a beta of 2.03. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1,048.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $826.54.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.90. The business had revenue of $13.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.70 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 13.81% and a net margin of 7.40%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 56.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.27 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 917 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $980.47, for a total value of $899,090.99. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,038.18, for a total value of $1,038,180.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 4,277,366 shares of company stock worth $4,483,656,578. 25.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles, energy generation and storage systems. It also provides vehicle service centers, supercharger station, and self-driving capability. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage.

