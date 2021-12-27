Financial Advocates Investment Management Has $11.65 Million Holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS)

Financial Advocates Investment Management boosted its position in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS) by 4.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 155,690 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,119 shares during the period. First Trust Capital Strength ETF accounts for 0.8% of Financial Advocates Investment Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Financial Advocates Investment Management owned approximately 0.14% of First Trust Capital Strength ETF worth $11,649,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FTCS. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF in the third quarter worth about $213,000. Kovack Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 12,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $962,000 after buying an additional 614 shares during the last quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC increased its position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 29.1% in the 3rd quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 29,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,228,000 after buying an additional 6,704 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 4.3% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 3,843,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,574,000 after buying an additional 157,936 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 7.8% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 3,146,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,387,000 after acquiring an additional 228,135 shares during the period.

NASDAQ:FTCS opened at $83.03 on Monday. First Trust Capital Strength ETF has a one year low of $65.07 and a one year high of $83.43. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $80.32.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.282 per share. This is an increase from First Trust Capital Strength ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 23rd. This represents a $1.13 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.36%.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF Profile

First Trust Capital Strength ETF, formerly First Trust Strategic Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield (before the Fund’s fees and expenses) of an equity index called the Credit Suisse U.S. Value Index, Powered by HOLT (the Index). The Index is developed, maintained and sponsored by Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC and Credit Suisse Group AG (collectively, the Index Provider).

