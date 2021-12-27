Financial Advocates Investment Management Has $14.99 Million Stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Financial Advocates Investment Management grew its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) by 25.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 202,758 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,534 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF comprises approximately 1.0% of Financial Advocates Investment Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Financial Advocates Investment Management’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $14,986,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 29,258,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,127,976,000 after purchasing an additional 304,151 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 2.0% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 17,718,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,288,648,000 after buying an additional 341,716 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 12,215,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $878,258,000 after acquiring an additional 175,499 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 6,062,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $440,898,000 after acquiring an additional 210,305 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,867,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $426,722,000 after buying an additional 28,872 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVW opened at $83.28 on Monday. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $60.70 and a 52-week high of $84.88. The company has a fifty day moving average of $81.41 and a 200-day moving average of $77.28.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

