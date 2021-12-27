Financial Advocates Investment Management Has $4.64 Million Holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU)

Financial Advocates Investment Management decreased its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU) by 22.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 47,077 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,709 shares during the quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF were worth $4,636,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Manning & Napier Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 30.1% in the 3rd quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 13,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,294,000 after purchasing an additional 3,046 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 7.1% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 19,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,937,000 after buying an additional 1,308 shares in the last quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC grew its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 7.8% in the third quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC now owns 391,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,537,000 after acquiring an additional 28,254 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC raised its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 60.4% during the second quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 49,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,841,000 after acquiring an additional 18,506 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BCJ Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 7.8% in the second quarter. BCJ Capital Management LLC now owns 93,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,223,000 after acquiring an additional 6,765 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF alerts:

ESGU stock opened at $106.97 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $105.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $102.37. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a 1 year low of $83.95 and a 1 year high of $108.34.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 14th were paid a $0.309 dividend. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 13th.

Recommended Story: Current Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.