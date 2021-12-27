Financial Advocates Investment Management Has $8.34 Million Stock Holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC)

Financial Advocates Investment Management increased its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC) by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 313,833 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,042 shares during the period. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF comprises about 0.6% of Financial Advocates Investment Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Financial Advocates Investment Management owned 0.06% of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF worth $8,338,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 69.0% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 702 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 176.6% in the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC grew its position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 11,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,000 after acquiring an additional 1,155 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UMA Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 0.7% in the third quarter. UMA Financial Services Inc. now owns 180,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,986,000 after buying an additional 1,242 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of DFAC stock opened at $28.67 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $28.42. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a 12 month low of $24.87 and a 12 month high of $29.17.

