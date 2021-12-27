Financial Advocates Investment Management Increases Stock Holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Financial Advocates Investment Management boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) by 17.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 144,780 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,386 shares during the period. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF makes up 0.8% of Financial Advocates Investment Management’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Financial Advocates Investment Management’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $11,863,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 470.2% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,078,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,238,848,000 after acquiring an additional 12,434,002 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp raised its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 5,043.8% in the second quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 2,980,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,889,000 after purchasing an additional 2,922,687 shares during the period. Beacon Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 17,826.5% during the third quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,655,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,682,000 after purchasing an additional 1,646,632 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 44.9% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,284,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,998,000 after buying an additional 1,326,754 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 44.9% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 2,429,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,036,000 after buying an additional 752,695 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF stock opened at $80.82 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $81.27 and a 200 day moving average of $81.83. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $80.80 and a 12 month high of $82.91.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

