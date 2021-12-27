Financial Advocates Investment Management Purchases 14,811 Shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA)

Financial Advocates Investment Management raised its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA) by 708.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,901 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,811 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $5,718,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in DIA. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 93.2% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 114 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Nvwm LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the 3rd quarter worth about $45,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 247.5% in the 2nd quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 139 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 200.0% in the third quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 150 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 35.76% of the company’s stock.

NYSEARCA DIA opened at $360.14 on Monday. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a 12 month low of $298.59 and a 12 month high of $365.64. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $355.20 and a 200-day moving average of $350.26.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

