Financial Advocates Investment Management Sells 315 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Financial Advocates Investment Management reduced its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 1.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,444 shares of the company’s stock after selling 315 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF makes up about 0.5% of Financial Advocates Investment Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Financial Advocates Investment Management’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $8,063,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VOO. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.0% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 98,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,668,000 after acquiring an additional 2,916 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 923.9% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 9,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,338,000 after purchasing an additional 8,130 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,023,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 475.5% in the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 564 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares during the period. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 122.7% during the 2nd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 1,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $614,000 after buying an additional 860 shares in the last quarter.

VOO stock opened at $434.19 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $425.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $410.55. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $335.37 and a one year high of $435.41.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 22nd will be paid a $1.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 21st. This represents a $6.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.41%. This is a boost from Vanguard S&P 500 ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.31.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

