Financial Advocates Investment Management Trims Holdings in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV)

Financial Advocates Investment Management cut its stake in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV) by 7.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 603,939 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 51,081 shares during the quarter. iShares Silver Trust comprises approximately 0.8% of Financial Advocates Investment Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Financial Advocates Investment Management owned about 0.10% of iShares Silver Trust worth $12,562,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust in the third quarter valued at about $332,000. Brookstone Capital Management grew its stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 71,035 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,515,000 after buying an additional 5,096 shares during the period. GFS Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. GFS Advisors LLC now owns 95,918 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,968,000 after buying an additional 6,425 shares during the last quarter. Doliver Advisors LP raised its position in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter. Doliver Advisors LP now owns 31,155 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $639,000 after buying an additional 3,019 shares during the period. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Silver Trust by 2.7% in the third quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 31,806 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $653,000 after acquiring an additional 824 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:SLV opened at $21.21 on Monday. iShares Silver Trust has a 52 week low of $19.80 and a 52 week high of $27.98. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $21.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.35.

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

