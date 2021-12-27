First Financial (NASDAQ:THFF) vs. Silvergate Capital (NYSE:SI) Head to Head Comparison

Silvergate Capital (NYSE:SI) and First Financial (NASDAQ:THFF) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, risk, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Silvergate Capital and First Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Silvergate Capital 43.26% 8.98% 0.69% First Financial 31.00% 10.31% 1.31%

Silvergate Capital has a beta of 2.53, suggesting that its share price is 153% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, First Financial has a beta of 0.77, suggesting that its share price is 23% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Silvergate Capital and First Financial, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Silvergate Capital 0 3 6 0 2.67 First Financial 0 0 0 0 N/A

Silvergate Capital currently has a consensus target price of $207.67, indicating a potential upside of 27.50%. Given Silvergate Capital’s higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Silvergate Capital is more favorable than First Financial.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

74.0% of Silvergate Capital shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 63.7% of First Financial shares are held by institutional investors. 8.5% of Silvergate Capital shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 3.0% of First Financial shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Silvergate Capital and First Financial’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Silvergate Capital $98.77 million 43.83 $26.04 million $2.70 60.32 First Financial $202.96 million 2.87 $53.84 million $4.58 9.87

First Financial has higher revenue and earnings than Silvergate Capital. First Financial is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Silvergate Capital, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Silvergate Capital beats First Financial on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Silvergate Capital

Silvergate Capital Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Silvergate Bank that provides banking products and services to business and individual clients in the United States and internationally. The company accepts deposit products, including interest and noninterest bearing demand accounts, money market and savings accounts, and certificates of deposit accounts. Its loan products comprise one-to-four family real estate loans, multi-family real estate loans, commercial real estate loans, construction loans, commercial and industrial loans, mortgage warehouse loans, and reverse mortgage loans, as well as consumer loans and other loans secured by personal property. The company also provides cash management services for digital currency-related businesses. The company was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in La Jolla, California.

About First Financial

First Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which is engages in the provision of financial services. It offers commercial, mortgage and consumer lending, lease financing, trust account services, depositor services, and insurance services. The company was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Terre Haute, IN.

