First Financial Northwest, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFNW) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.33 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that First Financial Northwest, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFNW) will post earnings per share of $0.33 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for First Financial Northwest’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.31 to $0.35. First Financial Northwest posted earnings of $0.28 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 17.9%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that First Financial Northwest will report full-year earnings of $1.31 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.28 to $1.34. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $1.18 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.10 to $1.30. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover First Financial Northwest.

Get First Financial Northwest alerts:

First Financial Northwest (NASDAQ:FFNW) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The bank reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.05. First Financial Northwest had a net margin of 20.69% and a return on equity of 7.62%. The company had revenue of $12.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.96 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Financial Northwest from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd.

In other news, CEO Joseph W. Kiley III sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.05, for a total value of $160,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Joseph W. Kiley III sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.99, for a total transaction of $239,850.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.87% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in First Financial Northwest by 245.0% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,332 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 1,656 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in First Financial Northwest during the 2nd quarter valued at about $162,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in First Financial Northwest by 55.2% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,231 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $160,000 after buying an additional 3,994 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in First Financial Northwest by 109.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 22,915 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $347,000 after buying an additional 11,986 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legato Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in First Financial Northwest during the 2nd quarter valued at about $367,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.63% of the company’s stock.

FFNW stock traded down $0.13 during trading on Monday, hitting $16.21. 14,802 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,118. First Financial Northwest has a 52 week low of $11.25 and a 52 week high of $17.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $151.58 million, a PE ratio of 12.66 and a beta of 0.55.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.71%. First Financial Northwest’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.38%.

First Financial Northwest Company Profile

First Financial Northwest, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in attracting deposits from the general public and provides lending services. Through its subsidiary, First Savings Bank Northwest, it offers commercial banking services, dynamic savings, stored savings, loaned savings, commercial savings, checking accounts, and money market accounts.

Recommended Story: What Does Beta Mean In Stock Selection?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on First Financial Northwest (FFNW)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for First Financial Northwest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Financial Northwest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.