First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR) Reaches New 1-Year High at $65.14

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR) shares hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $65.14 and last traded at $65.13, with a volume of 414670 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $64.01.

Several brokerages have recently commented on FR. Barclays began coverage on First Industrial Realty Trust in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. Truist boosted their price target on First Industrial Realty Trust from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on First Industrial Realty Trust from $63.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on First Industrial Realty Trust from $13.75 to $13.25 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank began coverage on First Industrial Realty Trust in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $66.00 price target on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.56.

Get First Industrial Realty Trust alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $61.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $56.60. The company has a market capitalization of $8.49 billion, a PE ratio of 34.67 and a beta of 0.89.

First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $121.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $117.95 million. First Industrial Realty Trust had a net margin of 51.46% and a return on equity of 12.01%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.49 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. will post 1.96 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.66%. First Industrial Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.06%.

In related news, CIO Johannson L. Yap sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.12, for a total transaction of $641,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 83.1% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 727 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. FFT Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 109.0% in the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 949 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 495 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 97.8% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,165 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 576 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.19% of the company’s stock.

First Industrial Realty Trust Company Profile (NYSE:FR)

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, management, acquisition, sale, development and redevelopment of industrial real estate. The firm product portfolio includes bulk warehouse, regional warehouse, R&D/flex, and light industrial properties.

Further Reading: 12b-1 Fees

Receive News & Ratings for First Industrial Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Industrial Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.