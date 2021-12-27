First Majestic Silver Corp. (TSE:FR) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of First Majestic Silver Corp. (TSE:FR) (NYSE:AG) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is C$18.65.

FR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. TD Securities upgraded First Majestic Silver from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the company from C$19.50 to C$18.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. BMO Capital Markets set a C$13.25 price target on First Majestic Silver and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a C$25.00 price target on shares of First Majestic Silver in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Cormark reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of First Majestic Silver in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, National Bank Financial reduced their price target on First Majestic Silver to C$18.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 10th.

Shares of FR stock opened at C$14.79 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.05, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a current ratio of 2.91. First Majestic Silver has a fifty-two week low of C$12.74 and a fifty-two week high of C$30.75. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$15.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$16.40. The company has a market capitalization of C$3.80 billion and a P/E ratio of 82.17.

First Majestic Silver (TSE:FR) (NYSE:AG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The mining company reported C($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.01) by C($0.08). The business had revenue of C$156.95 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts predict that First Majestic Silver will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 17th were paid a $0.006 dividend. This represents a $0.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 16th. First Majestic Silver’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 5.83%.

In other First Majestic Silver news, Director Douglas John Penrose sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$14.27, for a total transaction of C$171,242.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 31,295 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$446,585.91. Also, Senior Officer Jill Anne Arias sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$16.50, for a total value of C$412,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 108,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,795,480.50. In the last ninety days, insiders bought 11,021 shares of company stock worth $151,549 and sold 177,000 shares worth $2,981,742.

First Majestic Silver Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of mineral properties with a focus on silver and gold production in Mexico. It holds 100% interests in the San Dimas Silver/Gold Mine comprises 119 concessions covering an area of 71,839 hectares located in Durango and Sinaloa states; the Santa Elena Silver/Gold Mine consists of 32 concessions covering an area of 102,172 hectares located in Sonora; and the La Encantada Silver Mine comprises 22 concessions covering an area of 4,076 hectares situated in Coahuila, as well as surface land ownership of 1,343 hectares.

