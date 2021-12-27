First Mid Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMBH) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.98 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect First Mid Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMBH) to report earnings of $0.98 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for First Mid Bancshares’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.04 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.91. First Mid Bancshares posted earnings of $0.81 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 21%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that First Mid Bancshares will report full year earnings of $3.92 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.86 to $3.98. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $3.59 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.48 to $3.68. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for First Mid Bancshares.

First Mid Bancshares (NASDAQ:FMBH) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The bank reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $61.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.80 million. First Mid Bancshares had a return on equity of 10.98% and a net margin of 19.91%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded First Mid Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd.

FMBH stock traded up $0.41 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $43.00. The stock had a trading volume of 49,236 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,923. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a market cap of $777.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.69 and a beta of 0.93. First Mid Bancshares has a 52-week low of $31.77 and a 52-week high of $45.84.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 17th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 16th. First Mid Bancshares’s payout ratio is 32.12%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its position in shares of First Mid Bancshares by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 13,105 shares of the bank’s stock worth $531,000 after purchasing an additional 1,469 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in First Mid Bancshares by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 67,249 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,724,000 after acquiring an additional 7,768 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in First Mid Bancshares by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 195,248 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,911,000 after acquiring an additional 10,931 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in First Mid Bancshares by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 273,444 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $11,077,000 after acquiring an additional 25,237 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in First Mid Bancshares by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 307,566 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $12,459,000 after acquiring an additional 12,986 shares in the last quarter. 35.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

First Mid Bancshares Company Profile

First Mid Bancshares, Inc is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following lines of business: Community Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance Brokerage. The Community Banking business line, which is operated by First Mid-Illinois Bank & Trust, serves commercial, retail, and agricultural customers with a broad array of deposit and loan related products.

Earnings History and Estimates for First Mid Bancshares (NASDAQ:FMBH)

