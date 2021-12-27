First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) Shares Acquired by Davidson Investment Advisors

Davidson Investment Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 80,988 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 1,771 shares during the quarter. Davidson Investment Advisors’ holdings in First Republic Bank were worth $15,621,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in FRC. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of First Republic Bank by 18,784.8% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,232 shares of the bank’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 6,199 shares during the period. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Republic Bank during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Republic Bank during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. CX Institutional increased its position in shares of First Republic Bank by 29.2% during the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 345 shares of the bank’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of First Republic Bank by 28.0% during the third quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 411 shares of the bank’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. 96.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE FRC opened at $203.91 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $35.95 billion, a PE ratio of 28.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. First Republic Bank has a twelve month low of $139.13 and a twelve month high of $222.86. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $213.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $201.81.

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 13th. The bank reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. First Republic Bank had a return on equity of 12.47% and a net margin of 27.09%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.61 EPS. Research analysts predict that First Republic Bank will post 7.56 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 28th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 27th. First Republic Bank’s payout ratio is 12.14%.

FRC has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays boosted their price target on First Republic Bank from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on First Republic Bank from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on First Republic Bank from $208.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on First Republic Bank from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $206.17.

First Republic Bank Company Profile

First Republic Bank engages in the provision of private banking, business banking, real estate lending, and wealth management, including trust and custody services. It operates through the Commercial Banking and Wealth Management segments. The Commercial Banking segment represents most of the operations, including real estate secured lending, retail deposit gathering, private banking activities, mortgage sales and servicing, and managing capital, liquidity, and interest rate risk.

