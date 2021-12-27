First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY) Shares Purchased by Raymond James & Associates

Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY) by 3.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 370,895 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,723 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates owned 0.63% of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF worth $39,079,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. West Branch Capital LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new position in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $52,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its position in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 57.8% during the third quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 546 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new position in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $58,000. Finally, Winch Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 18.0% during the second quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 648 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 99 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF stock opened at $105.75 on Monday. First Trust Cloud Computing ETF has a one year low of $90.38 and a one year high of $119.99. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $111.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $108.41.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 27th will be given a dividend of $0.677 per share. This is an increase from First Trust Cloud Computing ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 23rd. This represents a $2.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.56%.

